2018-03-22 — bloomberg.com

``The European Union measure, called the General Data Protection Regulation, permits mass lawsuits similar to class actions in the U.S., he says, allowing him to increase pressure on companies to protect consumer data. Schrems founded a group called noyb--for none of your business--that he aims to use as a vehicle for lawsuits he'll start filing as soon as the rules kick in on May 25. He set up a crowdfunding campaign for noyb that has raised more than €300,000 ($370,000) from 2,500 contributors as well as the city of Vienna, labor unions, and small tech companies--and he already has a stack of potential complaints sitting on his desk in the small office he's rented around the corner from Vienna's opera house. "We will look for the bigger cases, where we'll have the greatest impact," he says.''