Bank of America 'systematically' misled clients about stock trades (MASKING TRADES MADE TO MADOFF, AND OTHERS)
2018-03-23 — cnn.com
Bank of America Merrill Lynch doctored paperwork on 16 million orders to fool institutional clients into thinking stock trades were taking place in-house when they were not, according to New York's Attorney General.
The bank admitted on Friday to "systematically misleading clients" between 2008 and 2013 about how orders were handled for more than 4 billion shares of stock.
New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman said Bank of America (BAC) agreed to pay a record $42 million penalty for the "masking" scheme and violations of New York securities law.
...
Schneiderman's investigation revealed that Bank of America told clients that trades were taking place in-house when they were really going to electronic market makers such as Citadel Securities, Knight Capital and now-defunct Madoff Securities.
...
[To avoid being front-run,] some large institutional investors, such as pension and mutual funds, prefer to conduct trades at in-house "dark pools," alternative exchanges that offer greater discretion. The New York investigation found that Bank of America "inflated its claims" about its own dark pool.
