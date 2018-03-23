The bank admitted on Friday to "systematically misleading clients" between 2008 and 2013 about how orders were handled for more than 4 billion shares of stock.

New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman said Bank of America (BAC) agreed to pay a record $42 million penalty for the "masking" scheme and violations of New York securities law.

Schneiderman's investigation revealed that Bank of America told clients that trades were taking place in-house when they were really going to electronic market makers such as Citadel Securities, Knight Capital and now-defunct Madoff Securities.

[To avoid being front-run,] some large institutional investors, such as pension and mutual funds, prefer to conduct trades at in-house "dark pools," alternative exchanges that offer greater discretion. The New York investigation found that Bank of America "inflated its claims" about its own dark pool.