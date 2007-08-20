2018-03-26 — marketwatch.com

``According to data from Michael O'Rourke, chief market strategist at JonesTrading, a little more than half of Dow components were trading below their 200-day moving averages (see first chat below), which hadn't happened since 2015. Meanwhile, about 50% of the S&P 500 components were trading above their 200-day moving averages (see second chart), with a break below indicating "notable technical damage has been done to this market," O'Rourke wrote.''

