2018-03-26 — commondreams.org

``The bonus pool for 176,900 Wall Street employees far exceeds the total amount of so-called "tax reform bonuses" some corporations awarded to millions of employees after the U.S. Congress passed the new tax legislation in December. According to one analysis, 44 S&P 500 firms' "tax reform bonuses" amounted to $3.7 billion, which is less than 12 percent of the Wall Street bonus pool. The average Wall Street bonus was $184,220, while the typical "tax reform" bonus was $1,000.''

