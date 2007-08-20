March has been brutal for Tesla, with shares falling on all but five days. The trend continued Wednesday with a decline of as much as 9.7 percent, the biggest drop since June 2016, to $252.10. Its unsecured bonds have also hit all-time lows ahead of the release of first-quarter production results expected next week. The tone of the day was captured in analyst reports, with Cowen & Co. saying it's time to "question Autopilot leadership" at Tesla and Sanford C. Bernstein focusing on the "fallacy of automation" to boost production.

"The negative outlook reflects the likelihood that Tesla will have to undertake a large, near-term capital raise in order to refund maturing obligations and avoid a liquidity short-fall," Moody's analysts wrote.