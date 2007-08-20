|
2018-03-28 — bloomberg.com
Tesla Inc. shares fell the most in almost two years as questions about a fatal Model X crash in California intensified the pressure on Elon Musk's electric-car maker. The company is working with authorities to retrieve data logs from the vehicle that crashed Friday, killing the driver, according to a Tesla blog post. Tesla didn't say whether the vehicle's Autopilot system was engaged but preemptively defended the driver-assist feature, which it's developing as a precursor to autonomous driving.
March has been brutal for Tesla, with shares falling on all but five days. The trend continued Wednesday with a decline of as much as 9.7 percent, the biggest drop since June 2016, to $252.10. Its unsecured bonds have also hit all-time lows ahead of the release of first-quarter production results expected next week. The tone of the day was captured in analyst reports, with Cowen & Co. saying it's time to "question Autopilot leadership" at Tesla and Sanford C. Bernstein focusing on the "fallacy of automation" to boost production.
"The negative outlook reflects the likelihood that Tesla will have to undertake a large, near-term capital raise in order to refund maturing obligations and avoid a liquidity short-fall," Moody's analysts wrote.
