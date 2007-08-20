2018-03-29 — retaildive.com

``The company expects to close roughly 600 U.S. stores and related assets over an 18-month period, starting this month. That will incur approximately $450 million in pre-tax charges, but cost savings could reach $300 million each year through 2020.''

