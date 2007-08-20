Hospitals have been eyeing Walmart nervously for years as it advances into health care, seeking to leverage its enormous purchasing heft, physical reach and focus on price. The Bentonville, Ark., retailer already operates pharmacies and primary-care clinics and plans to begin offering lab-testing services.

Paywalled article; but check out this one with more background.

Guess there's no where to go from here beyond non-health mega-corporates moving into health care to restructure the sector, as it's killing the net value of employee take-home pay.