|
|
Relevant:
|
2018-04-04 — cnn.com
NASA hopes the piloted plane, designed to produce sonic booms barely audible from the ground, will provide crucial data that could benefit commercial supersonic passenger air travel.
...
NASA isn't alone in its quest to revive supersonic air travel. Japan Airlines recently invested $10 million into Boom Technologies, a Denver-based start-up that also hopes to revive supersonic air travel in the next decade. Meanwhile Spike Aerospace is hoping to test its S-512 Supersonic Jet by the close of this year.''
source article | permalink | discuss | subscribe by: | RSS | email
Comments: Be the first to add a comment
add a comment | go to forum thread
Note: Comments may take a few minutes to show up on this page. If you go to the forum thread, however, you can see them immediately.