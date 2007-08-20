|
|
Relevant:
|
2018-04-06 — theguardian.com
``A court in northern Germany has ruled that the former Catalan president Carles Puigdemont can be released on bail while extradition proceedings continue. The district court in Schleswig set bail for the 55-year-old at €75,000 (£66,000).''
