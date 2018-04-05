2018-04-06 — confoundedinterest.net

``Take a peninsula with strict land use controls and tech companies like Google, Facebook and Apple, sprinkle it with low interest rates courtesy of central banks and you get median home prices of $1,610,000. That's San Francisco! And don't forget to wear flowers in your hair, since you will have to sell them to afford living there!''

source article | permalink | discuss | subscribe by: | RSS | email

Comments: Be the first to add a comment

add a comment | go to forum thread

Note: Comments may take a few minutes to show up on this page. If you go to the forum thread, however, you can see them immediately.