The unemployment rate came in at 4.1%, steady from February's rate, a 17-year low. FactSet economists expect the U.S. unemployment rate for March to come in at 4%.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 1%, or 242 points, to 24,263 while the S&P 500 fell 0.8% and the Nasdaq dropped 0.78%.

Chief Operating Officer Sheryl Sandberg told Bloomberg that some advertisers have, in fact, reduced their spending. "We've seen a few advertisers pause with us and they're asking the same questions that other people are asking," Sandberg was reported as saying. "They want to make sure they can use the data and use it safely." Sandberg added that Action Alerts Plus holding Facebook is engaging in "reassuring conversations with advertisers, just as [it is] with people."