That raised the possibility that the legal battle over the future of the watchdog agency could end with Mulvaney's removal as acting director -- a move that would be cheered by Democrats and consumer advocates who have complained about his public opposition to the bureau's existence.

But Mulvaney would not be supplanted as they want by Deputy Director Leandra English, who brought the suit to remove him after his appointment by Trump last fall. Under such a ruling, English might be elevated to acting director for at best a day or so until Trump simply named another person to serve as acting director, pending appointment of a permanent director needing Senate confirmation. Or the administration might appeal such a ruling to the full appeals court.''