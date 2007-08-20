Trump told a group of Republican senators during a meeting Thursday that he had assigned National Economic Council Chairman Larry Kudlow and U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer "the task of taking another look at TPP," Sen. Pat Roberts, chairman of the Senate Committee on Agriculture, told reporters at the White House.

"We're very excited about seeing those trade opportunities reaffirmed," said Sen. Deb Fischer, R-Neb., who was also present for the meeting. Fischer said Trump also mentioned "the importance" of the North Atlantic Free Trade Agreement, which his administration is currently renegotiating with Canada and Mexico.