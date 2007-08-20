|
|
Relevant:
|
2018-04-12 — washingtonexaminer.com
President Trump has directed his top economic and trade advisers to look into re-entering the Trans-Pacific Partnership, nearly a year after he withdrew the U.S. from the multilateral trade agreement in of his first acts as president.
Trump told a group of Republican senators during a meeting Thursday that he had assigned National Economic Council Chairman Larry Kudlow and U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer "the task of taking another look at TPP," Sen. Pat Roberts, chairman of the Senate Committee on Agriculture, told reporters at the White House.
"We're very excited about seeing those trade opportunities reaffirmed," said Sen. Deb Fischer, R-Neb., who was also present for the meeting. Fischer said Trump also mentioned "the importance" of the North Atlantic Free Trade Agreement, which his administration is currently renegotiating with Canada and Mexico.
source article | permalink | discuss | subscribe by: | RSS | email
Comments: Be the first to add a comment
add a comment | go to forum thread
Note: Comments may take a few minutes to show up on this page. If you go to the forum thread, however, you can see them immediately.