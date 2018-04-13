|
2018-04-13 — forbes.com
Beneath the headline numbers there are some early takeaways: First, JP Morgan really had an excellent quarter overall, but keep in mind that the company's revenue did benefit from an accounting rule. Also, currency and commodity trading did great but the fixed income desk didn't do as well as some people thought it would. It's important to hear what Mr. Dimon has to say later today... These are mostly minor quibbles, and pre-market trading showed gains for all three of the banks.
Bank earnings could possibly provide some stability for the market after months of jumpiness. Perhaps more important than the numbers is what bank CEOs say on their earnings calls. If they see smooth sailing ahead and aren't overly worried about tariffs, that could potentially give the market a tailwind.
