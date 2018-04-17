|
|
Relevant:
|
2018-04-17 — forbes.com
Bizarrely, Tesla issued a statement regarding this shutdown of Model 3 production that echoed word-for-word a statement given in late-February when Tesla reportedly shut the Model 3 line for 5 days. Tesla's statement indicated that such a shutdown "is not unusual," but, Tom Jones references aside, it really is unusual for an automaker to post two lengthy shutdowns in such a short period...
When I followed major automakers like VW, Ford, GM and Daimler, a one-week shutdown on high-volume model would be enough to merit a mention on a quarterly earnings call. At Tesla, where the Model 3 is being counted on to be both the next step in the future of automotive mobility and the model that gets Tesla over the hump from a cash flow perspective, this latest shutdown could be catastrophic.
source article | permalink | discuss | subscribe by: | RSS | email
Comments: Be the first to add a comment
add a comment | go to forum thread
Note: Comments may take a few minutes to show up on this page. If you go to the forum thread, however, you can see them immediately.