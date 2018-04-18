2018-04-18 — cnn.com

``The UK Government has lost a key Brexit vote, with the upper House of Parliament backing calls to remain in the EU customs union after Brexit... Prime Minister May had previously said Britain will not remain in the customs union after Brexit takes effect... membership prevents a country from negotiating its own bilateral trade deals with other nations.''

source article | permalink | discuss | subscribe by: | RSS | email

Comments: Be the first to add a comment

add a comment | go to forum thread

Note: Comments may take a few minutes to show up on this page. If you go to the forum thread, however, you can see them immediately.