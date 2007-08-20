2018-04-18 — bloomberg.com

``The U.S. debt-to-GDP ratio is projected widen to 116.9 percent by 2023 while Italy's is seen narrowing to 116.6 percent, according to the latest data from the International Monetary Fund. The U.S. will also place ahead of both Mozambique and Burundi in terms of the weight of its fiscal burden. '' -- Only Japan will be worse, of the G7!

