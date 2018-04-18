2018-04-18 — cnbc.com

``Oil prices rose to more than three year highs on Wednesday, with U.S. crude topping $68 a barrel for the first time since December 2014. Futures extended gains after weekly government data showed U.S. crude stockpiles fell by 1.1 million barrels. The oil market has been supported by concerns about geopolitical tension and supply disruptions in crude-producing nations. ''

source article | permalink | discuss | subscribe by: | RSS | email

Comments: Be the first to add a comment

add a comment | go to forum thread

Note: Comments may take a few minutes to show up on this page. If you go to the forum thread, however, you can see them immediately.