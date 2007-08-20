2018-04-25 — chicagotribune.com

``We can't just sit back and allow a young, handsome, intelligent, well-spoken, reasonable foreign leader to traipse into our country, pretend he's best buds with our patriotically dull-witted, monosyllabic, hungry-for-validation president and then, as soon as he's out of dandruff-brushing range, denounce all our president's extremely unpopular and poorly thought out views. It's just wrong. I didn't spend $25 plus tax on an official Make America Great Again hat just so some fancy French dude could come along and make me feel embarrassed.''