2018-04-25 — marketwatch.com
Consumer Financial Protection Bureau acting director Mick Mulvaney told a large crowd of bankers gathered in Washington that he doesn't have to run a "Yelp for financial services, sponsored by the federal government."
Mulvaney's remark, delivered to the American Bankers Association, got lots of chuckles and then huge applause when he added that, in particular, he doesn't see anything in the Dodd-Frank law that created the CFPB that requires "the Bureau," as he prefers to call the agency, to make a database of complaints against the banks available to the public.
Advocates consider the database an invaluable resource in determining the difficulties consumers face when dealing with banks and other financial service providers. Industry critics say the database is a tabulation of unverified and possibly untrue complaints.
That was just one of several crowd-pleasing remarks by Mulvaney, who does double duty as director of the Office of Management and Budget, a cabinet-level position [possibly illegally.]
