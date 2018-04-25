|
|
2018-04-25 — cnbc.com
Once the regulation is smoothed out and the space "matures", Nasdaq would consider becoming a digital currency exchange, the company's CEO says.
...
In the meantime, Nasdaq is supporting existing crypto exchanges, and announced a technology deal with Gemini Wednesday... On Wednesday, the company announced a collaboration with cryptocurrency exchange Gemini, founded by early bitcoin investors Tyler and Cameron Winklevoss. The deal gives Gemini access to Nasdaq's surveillance technology to help make sure the platform provides a fair and "rules-based marketplace," for their own participants, Gemini CEO Tyler Winklevoss said in a statement.
Wouldn't it be funny if the Winklevosses end up being more successful than Zuckerberg?
source article | permalink | discuss | subscribe by: | RSS | email
Comments: Be the first to add a comment
add a comment | go to forum thread
Note: Comments may take a few minutes to show up on this page. If you go to the forum thread, however, you can see them immediately.