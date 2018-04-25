...

In the meantime, Nasdaq is supporting existing crypto exchanges, and announced a technology deal with Gemini Wednesday... On Wednesday, the company announced a collaboration with cryptocurrency exchange Gemini, founded by early bitcoin investors Tyler and Cameron Winklevoss. The deal gives Gemini access to Nasdaq's surveillance technology to help make sure the platform provides a fair and "rules-based marketplace," for their own participants, Gemini CEO Tyler Winklevoss said in a statement.

Wouldn't it be funny if the Winklevosses end up being more successful than Zuckerberg?