2018-04-25 — thestreet.com

``Earlier this year, Bank of America estimated that between them, Google, Facebook, Amazon, Microsoft, Alibaba , Baidu and Tencent would grow their capex by 30% in 2018 to $74.1 billion. Google, it should be noted, just spent much more on capex in Q1 than the $3.4 billion BofA expected it to spend.''

source article | permalink | discuss | subscribe by: | RSS | email

Comments: Be the first to add a comment

add a comment | go to forum thread

Note: Comments may take a few minutes to show up on this page. If you go to the forum thread, however, you can see them immediately.