The national average price is up to $2.81 a gallon according to AAA, an increase of 3 cents in the last week, and 15 cents in the last month. This is the highest prices have been since 2014.

And more price hikes are on the horizon. The Oil Price Information Service, which tracks prices for AAA, expects the national average to rise to about $3 a gallon sometime this month. The good news is that prices are likely to creep lower once they reach that peak.

...

The president has until May 12 to decide whether the US will stay in a deal with Iran meant to curb its nuclear program, or pull out of the agreement and once again impose sanctions on the country.