2018-05-03 — newsbtc.com
Ohanian is bullish on Bitcoin for this year, but feels Ethereum will far outpace it in terms of gains in 2018. He believes that Bitcoin will return to its all-time high of around $20,000 and Ether will be worth a staggering $15,000. That's quite an increase considering its current price is around $650 at the time of writing.
...
The main difference between the two leading cryptocurrencies for Ohanian is that people are using the Ethereum network to create decentralised applications. He believes Bitcoin will retain its assumed role as a store of value, but Ethereum will really take off when it starts to be used to develop `Web 3.0.'
