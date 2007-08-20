2018-05-04 — mfi-miami.com

PHH raises the white flag and will not pursue the case to the Supreme Court. The Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia ruled last year to uphold the constitutionality of the CFPB. Therefore, the ruling will stand as the law of the land.

