2018-05-09 — nikkei.com
ZTE was likely forced to suspend Chinese sales of smartphones by Tuesday as supplies of key components remained cut off by Washington's ban on American technology exports to the company.
ZTE was hit with the seven-year ban on American technology exports April 16 for illegally shipping equipment to Iran and North Korea. Since it does significant business with U.S. and Japanese parts suppliers, prolonged stoppages to production and sales will also worsen the impact on the global smartphone supply chain.
