2018-05-09 — thehill.com
She expressed support for what is known as an "equity" program, which would prioritize giving marijuana business licenses to people who have received marijuana convictions in the past.
...
In New York in 2017, 86 percent of fifth-degree marijuana arrests were of people of color, while only 9 percent of those arrested were white, despite data showing that black and white people are about equally likely to use marijuana.
Oakland, Calif., and Massachusetts have both launched marijuana equity programs in conjunction with legalization.
