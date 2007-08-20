|
|
Relevant:
|
2018-05-13 — dailymail.co.uk
The Burroughs Mansion was built in 1926 on the bank of Gilkey Creek and is being sold at the price it would cost a buyer to purchase a one-bedroom apartment in Manhattan. The cheapest apartment in the city is currently being sold for $225,000.
...
In 1989, the home was restored by more than 20 Flint interior designers, with each picking 1-2 rooms to decorate and furnish.
But now, the Burroughs mansion needs major renovation that will likely cost the next owner $150,000 to fully restore the mansion.
One of the basement rooms is flooded and there is a lot of mold on the walls and ceiling.
The home was foreclosed five years go and has been unoccupied since. It is currently owned by JP Morgan Chase Bank.
...
One of the basement rooms is flooded and there is a lot of mold on the walls and ceiling. Several photos show the ceiling peeling (pictured) in a few of the rooms
source article | permalink | discuss | subscribe by: | RSS | email
Comments: Be the first to add a comment
add a comment | go to forum thread
Note: Comments may take a few minutes to show up on this page. If you go to the forum thread, however, you can see them immediately.