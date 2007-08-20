...

In 1989, the home was restored by more than 20 Flint interior designers, with each picking 1-2 rooms to decorate and furnish.

But now, the Burroughs mansion needs major renovation that will likely cost the next owner $150,000 to fully restore the mansion.

One of the basement rooms is flooded and there is a lot of mold on the walls and ceiling.

The home was foreclosed five years go and has been unoccupied since. It is currently owned by JP Morgan Chase Bank.

