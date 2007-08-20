|
|
2018-05-14 — wallstreetexaminer.com
Perhaps the single most oppressive factor in the US economy today is the Federal Open Market Committee. Since the 2008 financial crisis, the FOMC has subsidized the US banking systems to the tune of about half a trillion dollars per year, yet the committee members insist that their policies are intended to promote job creation and economic expansion.
...
Most of the benefit of lower interest rates have flowed to the largest banks and leveraged investors while the US economy has largely healed itself. Do the math: $100 billion per quarter in subsidies to banks in terms of low deposit rates and bond yields, plus billions more per month paid by the Fed risk free in interest on excess reserves (IOER).
source article | permalink | discuss | subscribe by: | RSS | email
Comments: Be the first to add a comment
add a comment | go to forum thread
Note: Comments may take a few minutes to show up on this page. If you go to the forum thread, however, you can see them immediately.