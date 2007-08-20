2018-05-20 — thedailybeast.com

``Chinese officials have refused to yield to the Trump administration's demands for a $200 billion cut in the U.S. bilateral trade deficit after two days of tense negotiations, The Wall Street Journal reports. But after China promised to "significantly increase purchases" from the U.S. to help put a dent in Washington's $375 billion trade deficit, Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin on Sunday said the White House had put "the trade war on hold." ''

source article | permalink | discuss | subscribe by: | RSS | email

Comments: Be the first to add a comment

add a comment | go to forum thread

Note: Comments may take a few minutes to show up on this page. If you go to the forum thread, however, you can see them immediately.