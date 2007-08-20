2018-05-20 — mfi-miami.com

A federal judge in Florida sentenced a Florida insurance company bookkeeper to 36 months in prison. Judge Federico Moreno also ordered her to repay over $3 million in restitution. He also sentenced Lauren Ransom for failing to report to the IRS money she embezzled from her employers. The court also ordered Ransom to pay $2,245,402.13 in restitution to her former employers. She was also sentenced to pay $790,983 to the IRS. Ransom previously pled guilty to three counts of making and subscribing a false tax return.