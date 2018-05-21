Last month, then-Attorney General Eric Schneiderman said the state should be paid the remaining $480,000 of a $1.2 million 2016 tax bill before Shkreli starts paying his $7.3 million forfeiture tab because the state bill came first.

...

If Shkreli can't come up with the cash to make the payments then the IRS will seek his other assets, including a one-of-a-kind Wu-Tang Clan album called "Once Upon a Time in Shaolin," a Lil Wayne album and a Picasso painting.