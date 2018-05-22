2018-05-22 — cnbc.com

``The measure eases restrictions on all but the largest banks. It raises the threshold to $250 billion from $50 billion under which banks are deemed too important to the financial system to fail. Those institutions also would not have to undergo stress tests or submit so-called living wills, both safety valves designed to plan for financial disaster... The House voted... 258-159, with 33 Democrats supporting the legislation.''

