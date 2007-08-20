2018-05-28 — mybudget360.com

``The good news if anything can be taken from the above is that these smaller banks hold very little in terms of US banking assets. The Fed isn't even batting an eye on this. But what is important to know is that we may be reaching a peak in terms of risk taking when it comes to consumer debt. These smaller banks have pushed the limits and it looks like we are seeing the maximum amount that can be given out without destroying a bank's balance sheet.''