2018-06-07 — cointelegraph.com
Leading US cryptocurrency trading platform Coinbase initiated the process to become a fully regulated broker dealer by the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). According to an announcement published June 6, this is made possible by the acquisition of securities dealer Keystone Capital Corp. in addition to Venovate Marketplace, Inc., and Digital Wealth LLC.
The acquisition could help the San Francisco-based exchange extend its offerings and subsequently expand into non-crypto financial products. In the announcement, the company said it's looking to "work with regulators to tokenize existing types of securities," which the exchange believes will "democratize access to capital markets" for companies and investors in the industry.
