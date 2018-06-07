2018-06-07 — fortune.com

``The popular coffee chain has raised its prices at nearly 8,000 U.S. locations by anywhere from 10 cents to 20 cents. That's the third increase in three years. A 12-ounce "tall" brewed coffee will now cost between $1.95 and $2.15, depending on location... inflation was cited as the reason... "In the past year, Starbucks increased prices 1 -- 2 % which is on par with the industry practices and is in line with food away from home inflation." said the chain.''