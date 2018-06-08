|
|
|
2018-06-08 — npr.org
``As leaders of the Group of Seven industrialized countries meet in Quebec, Trump is facing serious opposition from some of America's closest allies, with some Western leaders warning that they are willing to part company with the U.S. over trade. "The American president may not mind being isolated, but neither do we mind signing a six-country agreement if need be," French President Emmanuel Macron said in a tweet Thursday.''
