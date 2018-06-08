The ban on ZTE became a key focus in crunch trade talks between Washington and Beijing, and a deal to lift it was struck as U.S. President Donald Trump seeks trade concessions from China and negotiations continue to avoid a trade war between the world's two largest economies.

Under the deal, ZTE will change its board and management within 30 days, pay the $1 billion fine and put an additional $400 million in escrow. The deal also includes a new 10-year ban that is suspended unless there are future violations.