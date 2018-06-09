The public release of the renderings come weeks after West filmed an interview where he spoke about his plans to build a real estate empire. In a lengthy taped conversation between him and radio and television personality Charlamagne Tha God, West said, "I'm going to be one of the biggest real estate developers of all time. Like what Howard Hughes was to aircrafts and what Henry Ford was to cars."

But it was only last month, via Twitter, that he announced his new venture to bring architectural design in-house: "We're starting a Yeezy architecture arm called Yeezy home," he tweeted. "We're looking for architects and industrial designers who want to make the world better.