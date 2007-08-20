2018-06-11 — mfi-miami.com

Fiorello La Guardia's Former Bronx Home Is On The Market for $3.5 Million. La Guardia Died In The Home In 1947. Sci-Fi And Erotic Novelist Robert Silverberg also once owned the Bronx home.

