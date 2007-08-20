|
... in all likellihood, reports of cryptocurrencies' death have been greatly exaggerated. Governments almost always regulate technology-- automobiles, radio, television, the Internet. And while regulations often create unnecessary costs and inconveniences, they haven't stopped the overall rise of these important technologies.
Crypto will likely be the same. It's too mainstream to kill off, and the SEC needs to show the world that they embrace innovation. Plus, there are too many mega-corporations that have been investing heavily in their own blockchains and distributed ledger technology (DLT), and those companies have far too much political clout to be shut down by the SEC.
If anything, that's the real threat to most of the tokens and cryptocurrencies that exist today-- the rapid advancement of the technology itself.
