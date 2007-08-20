|
2018-06-12
Massachusetts bankruptcy attorneys should be aware of a recent uptick (during the spring and summer of 2018) in aggressive actions by auto lenders seeking to repossess debtor's vehicles despite a bankruptcy filing.
