2018-06-12 — douglasbeaton.com

Massachusetts bankruptcy attorneys should be aware of a recent uptick (during the spring and summer of 2018) in aggressive actions by auto lenders seeking to repossess debtor's vehicles despite a bankruptcy filing.

source article | permalink | discuss | subscribe by: | RSS | email

Comments: Be the first to add a comment

add a comment | go to forum thread

Note: Comments may take a few minutes to show up on this page. If you go to the forum thread, however, you can see them immediately.