2018-06-14 — coindesk.com

``Ethereum is not a security, at least in the view of U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) director of corporate finance William Hinman. Speaking at the Yahoo! All Markets Summit: Crypto event in San Francisco Thursday, the official told the audience that the agency "doesn't see a lot of value in treating ether today as a security," explaining that the fact that there is no central figure or group responsible for ethereum, and therefore "the assets may not represent an investment contract."''