2018-06-18 — mfi-miami.com

The White House announced that President Donald Trump will nominate Mulvaney minion Kathy Kraninger as the next director of the CFPB. Kraninger is a lackey of Office of Management and Budget Director Mick Mulvaney. She is also drawing criticism from consumer advocates and dividing conservatives.

source article | permalink | discuss | subscribe by: | RSS | email

Comments: Be the first to add a comment

add a comment | go to forum thread

Note: Comments may take a few minutes to show up on this page. If you go to the forum thread, however, you can see them immediately.