2018-06-25 — cnn.com

``Beginning Wednesday, members of the $119 yearly service can earn additional savings on select items at all of Whole Foods' 466 US stores. Whole Foods introduced the discount program in May and has been slowly adding states before going nationwide... The discount program is part of Amazon's increasing influence on the grocery chain, which it bought for $13.7 billion last year. The companies are also expanding delivery at US stores.''

source article | permalink | discuss | subscribe by: | RSS | email

Comments: Be the first to add a comment

add a comment | go to forum thread

Note: Comments may take a few minutes to show up on this page. If you go to the forum thread, however, you can see them immediately.