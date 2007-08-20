2018-06-25 — thestreet.com

``The Dow Jones Industrial Average tumbled 384 points, or 1.56%, to 24,195, the S&P 500 was down 1.6% and the Nasdaq fell 2.46% after a report said Trump planned to bar many Chinese companies from investing in U.S. technology firms, and by blocking additional technology exports to Beijing.''

source article | permalink | discuss | subscribe by: | RSS | email

Comments: Be the first to add a comment

add a comment | go to forum thread

Note: Comments may take a few minutes to show up on this page. If you go to the forum thread, however, you can see them immediately.