2018-06-25 — cnn.com
"Increasing international production to alleviate the EU tariff burden is not the company's preference, but represents the only sustainable option," Harley-Davidson said in a regulatory filing on Monday.
For motorcycles, the EU raised its 6% tariff to 31%. That will make each bike about $2,200 more expensive to export, Harley said.
Harley is not raising bike prices for customers or retailers... Instead, it will eat $30 million to $45 million for the rest of this year and $90 to $100 million annually.
Europe is becoming more important to the company as sales in the United States slump. Harley-Davidson's US bike revenue dropped 8.5% last year from 2016, but only 0.4% in Europe.
