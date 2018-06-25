...

For motorcycles, the EU raised its 6% tariff to 31%. That will make each bike about $2,200 more expensive to export, Harley said.

Harley is not raising bike prices for customers or retailers... Instead, it will eat $30 million to $45 million for the rest of this year and $90 to $100 million annually.

Europe is becoming more important to the company as sales in the United States slump. Harley-Davidson's US bike revenue dropped 8.5% last year from 2016, but only 0.4% in Europe.