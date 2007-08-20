...

And yet, Trump's D.C. hotel actually compares favorably to others in the president's portfolio with respect to health-code troubles. The president's Mar-a-Lago resort has been faulted with 51 health-code violations since 2013. Health inspectors have also found an additional 30 at Mar-a-Lago's beach club.

Trump's Doral golf club outside Miami has fared even worse: Between its main kitchen, banquet hall, café, patio grill, and bungalows, inspectors have found 524 health-code violations since 2013, including a number that resulted in fines. Among inspectors' findings were multiple spottings of live and dead cockroaches (they noted 20-25 live ones visibly present in the main kitchen during one 2015 visit), "slimy/mold-like build-up" in coolers and freezers, and holes in kitchen walls.