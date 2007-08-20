2018-06-26 — mfi-miami.com

What most people don't know is that FHA loans several have unique rules for FHA lenders. Subprime and conventional loans don't have these stipulations when it comes time to foreclose. FHA lenders also have to comply with these rules or they cannot foreclose.

