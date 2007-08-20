2018-06-26 — go.com

``President Donald Trump targeted Harley-Davidson Inc. Tuesday for its plan to relocate some of its production overseas by accusing the company of misleadingly using tariffs "as an excuse," and threatened to tax the company "like never before" on any of those motorcycles it tries to sell in the United States.''

